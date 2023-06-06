Coming up: Flag Day ceremony in Great Falls

The annual Flag Day Ceremony at Overlook Park (Flag Hill) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, will start at 8 a.m.

The event will feature speakers, raising the flag, patriotic music, student essay contest winners, singing of the National Anthem, and a flyover from a Montana Air National Guard C-130.

The event is free and open to all.

Some chairs will be provided but you may bring your own.

For more information, call the Great Falls Association of Realtors at 406-453-2752.

Click here to see more upcoming events in and around Great Falls.



