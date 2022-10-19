Coming up: GFPS Foundation truck raffle

Crosstown bragging rights are on the line at Friday night’s football matchup between the Bison and Rustlers. But that’s not all. One lucky supporter of Great Falls Public Schools will win the keys to brand-new pickup truck.

School spirit from both sides of Great Falls will be in abundance Friday night when players take the field, and so will anticipation over who will win the pickup courtesy of City Toyota, the culmination of the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation’s hallmark fundraiser.

"All of the money stays here," said Great Falls Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Schnider. "Almost everyone is impacted by the work that's done in collaboration with the funds that are raised for this."

Over the last 10 years through the raffle, the foundation has raised more than $1.1 million dollars for continuing education for teachers, student scholarships, and building enhancements.

Schnider says City Toyota's contribution has topped a quarter million dollars.

Not only does the foundation benefit, but its also a win for school groups and organizations that sell tickets.

"For every ticket that a school group sells, the tickets are ten dollars, they get to keep six dollars for whatever fund-raising efforts they have," said Schnider. "Four dollars is returned back to the foundation, and those four dollars go back to our grant program for teachers in the district."

Group sales end Wednesday, but tickets remain available at the GFPS Foundation office and City Motors until 5 pm on Friday and through the first quarter of Friday's game near the concession stand.

The runner-up in the drawing will receive a $1,000 gift certificate from North 40 Outfitters.