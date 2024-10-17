Coming up: GFPS will host a Job Fair

Great Falls Public Schools will host a job fair to fill numerous positions across the district.

Openings include substitute teachers, custodians, crossing guards, food service staff, paraprofessionals, and more.

The job fair will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, from 3pm until 5pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue).

There will be on-the-spot interviews, and having the application already filled out will help expedite the process.

If you're interested, you can fill out an application prior to the event; applications can be found on the GFPS website.

You can also call 406-268-6010 for more information.