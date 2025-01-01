Great Falls, as well as the surrounding communities, have more than 100 non-profit organizations. The Great Falls Area Community Foundation hosts a week of giving each year to support those nonprofits. This year’s ‘Give Great Falls’ will be kicking off soon.

Coming Up: Give Great Falls 2025

“Give Great Falls has been around since 2019, so it's still a relatively new giving week in Great Falls, but we are excited every year for it to come back around and for us to continue working on it,” said Sarah Cawley, chair of the Great Falls Area Community Foundation.

The Great Falls Area Community Foundation has been supporting nonprofit organizations throughout the area for over 30 years.

“It makes it really exciting because although there are certain parts of Montana that do one-day giving, having it a week makes it more of a large celebration. So, we're able to celebrate all the non-profits that register and want to be involved with it, and we get to have different aspects of that celebration throughout all of Great Falls,” said Cawley.

In the future, the Great Falls Area Community Foundation hopes to expand the week of giving into all of Cascade County, to support more nonprofits and bring in more community.



“It's a great opportunity for nonprofits to kind of showcase themselves in one single platform, and then donors can kind of go through and find a nonprofit that they resonate with, or it resonates with them,” Cawley said.

The funds raised throughout the week of giving will allow the organizations to continue their work in the community throughout the next year.

Give-Gab, which is becoming Bonterra, is the nonprofit giving platform that donors can use to select the organizations they want to support. The money is then distributed to the organizations directly through the website.

Cawley added, “Last year we had 53 organizations registered for the event, and we raised $57,494 for the Great Falls community.”

Give Great Falls 2025 will be at the end of April this year. Registration will open on February 3rd with a kickoff party at Mighty Mo in downtown Great Falls for the ‘Raise-a-Pint’ night.

Click here to visit the Give Great Falls 2024 website, for more details.