Coming up: Great Falls candidate forum

GREAT FALLS — Neighborhood Council #5 will host a candidate forum on Monday, August 21, at 7:00 pm, according to a news release from the City of Great Falls.

It will be in the conference room of the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center (3000 15th Avenue South).

Attendees can meet and learn more about the Mayoral, City Commission, and Municipal Court Judge candidates.

Candidates invited include:



Mayor: Joe McKenney, Cory Reeves, Casey Schreiner, and Abby Brown

Commissioner: Eric Hinebauch, Rick Tryon, Kendall Cox, Shannon Wilson, and Micaela Stroop

Municipal Court Judge - Dept. A: Steven Bolstad

Municipal Court Judge - Dept. B: Cayle Halberg and Mark Dunn

The Municipal General Election will be on November 7.