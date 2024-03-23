Coming up: Great Falls Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Great Falls will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Gibson Park at 11 a.m.

The event will feature eggs filled with candy, coins, and special prizes - and of course the Easter Bunny will be making a guest appearance.

Easter Egg Hunt age divisions include: ages 1 - 3, 4 - 6, and 7 - 9.



In a news release, the city's Park & Recreation Department thanked Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz and Steel Etc. for making this Easter tradition possible for the eleventh year with their generous financial donation.

When the event was in danger of being canceled eleven years ago due to a loss in funding, Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz and Steel Etc. stepped forward and offered to pay all expenses associated with the Easter Egg Hunt.

When asked why his business continues to sponsor the event, Filipowicz explained, “The Easter Egg Hunt is a great event for children and the community. We didn’t hesitate to offer our support in 2011, and entering into our eleventh year, we are more committed than ever. It’s rewarding to feel the excitement in the air and to see the great time the kids have. I have a soft heart when it comes to kids and we want to see this annual tradition continue. The community has been good to our business and we want to give back.”

The city also thanked Cascade FFA for countless hours spent filling the eggs for the Egg Hunt. For more information about the Easter Egg Hunt contact Park & Recreation at 406-771-1265.

