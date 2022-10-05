Coming up: Great Falls Historic Ghost Tours

The Downtown Chicks - part of the Downtown Great Falls Association - will soon host the annual "Historic Ghost Tours of Downtown Great Falls."

Guests will ride along on the Great Falls Trolley, stopping at various locations around downtown and hearing spooky historical stories of Great Falls' past.

Drinks will be available for purchase at the meeting location, Club Cigar (208 Central Avenue), and you may bring a beverage on the Trolley, but not into the locations we visit.

Tours will be offered on Thursday, October 27, at 5:30pm and 7:30pm; on Friday, October 28 at 5:30pm and 7:30pm; and Saturday, October 29 at 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

The Chicks encourage mature audiences to attend, and tickets are non-refundable/non-transferrable, so make sure to confirm the ticket date and time that you choose. Click here for more information and tickets.



