Coming up: Great Falls Pride Festival

Posted at 10:42 AM, Jun 21, 2023
The Great Falls Pride Festival will be on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from noon until 6pm at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art (1400 First Avenue North).

There will be live music from Castle Reefers, food trucks (Wholesome Hal, Spices n Spurs, and True Brew EspressGo), craft vendors, and a beer garden.

There will also be a poetry slam and an adult spelling bee.

For the kids, the festival will feature a bouncy house, face painting, and arts and crafts.

Admission to the event is free.

For more information, contact the Great Falls LGBTQ Center on Facebook by clicking here.

