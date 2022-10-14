Coming up: Great Falls Ski Swap

Ski season is just around the corner and there’s no better place to get ready for it than the Great Falls Ski Swap on Friday and Saturday (October 14/15).

It will be at the Trades & Industries Building at Montana ExpoPark

The event will have consigned goods from the public as well as vendors carrying both new and used ski and snowboard equipment along with other winter apparel.

Schedule :



Fri, Oct 14 11:30am - 9:00pm - Accepting consignments

Fri, Oct 14 5:00pm - 9:00pm - Swap open to the public for sales



Sat, Oct 15 9:00am - 11:00am - Accepting consignments

Sat, Oct 15 9:00am - 2:00pm - Swap open to the public for sales

Sat, Oct 15 3:00pm - 4:00pm - Consignments or checks can be picked up

With a snowy winter ahead it is important to get the right equipment for snow season.

Bill Ferrin, a member of the Ski and Board Club, said, "Be prepared and get some good stuff while you’re here, and skis, we can help you pick out skis if you’re not sure what you need, what size, we can help you get the boots, it’s a full service swap."



