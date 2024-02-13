Coming up: Great Falls Symphony 'Black Tie and Blue Jeans' fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — The annual Black Tie and Blue Jeans event from the Great Falls Symphony is coming up on March 1, 2024 at the Newberry in downtown Great Falls.
The night of fun will include music from Ken Lavigne. He will play music from “Three Knights & A Tenor: Andrew Lloyd Weber, Elton John, and Paul McCartney.”
"It’s something that we’ve done for decades and it’s really just a party that we have every year,” said Grant Harville, the Symphony’s Director and Conductor.
Tickets are $90 per person and corporate table sponsorship is available as well.
You can buy tickets by clicking here, or at the Newberry at 420 Central Avenue.