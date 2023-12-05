Coming up: Healthcare Navigator at Great Falls library

GREAT FALLS — A Healthcare Navigator will be at the Great Falls Public Library from 10 am until 2 pm on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Healthcare Navigators are trained to help people who need assistance enrolling in health plans through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace or, if eligible, Medicaid.

They can also help people who are already enrolled in the Marketplace but are having issues managing their care. They answer questions, help with applications, file appeals, and more.

Navigators are trained through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to provide free assistance to everyone who may be eligible.

For more information, contact Jake at jsorich@greatfallslibrary.org or 406-453-0349 ext. 220.

