The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls relies fundraising and adoption events to ensure they can properly care for each animal in their care.

Coming up: 'Home for The Holidays' pet adoption event

This December, the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is hosting a “home for the holidays” adoption event.

“This is just kind of our way to promote the animals that we have here and help encourage people come in, take a look, and hopefully adopt them,” said Katie Ober, the executive assistant for the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center. “The main thing about the events like these is really just getting people in here. I feel like that's the hardest part. When people are in here and they meet with an animal, they usually almost always take them home. We put the events on just to kind of encourage people to think about adoption and hopefully stop by and plan to adopt.”

The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center has lots of dogs and cats just waiting to find their forever family.



“We have so many different types of animals that come in. We have so many different breeds, so many different personalities, and we do ‘meet your match here’, so every animal here has a color and every person, when they adopt, they take a survey, and they get a color. So even if you come in here and you're unsure what animal you want, we can use that color system to help match you up, and almost every family will have a match of an animal here,” said Ober.

The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays for adoptions.

“Adoption is such a good route. No matter how much you try, a shelter environment is always really, really hard for animals to be in, especially younger animals like kittens and puppies. So, it's super important to find an animal that really, really needs a home and give them a home,” said Ober.

The Home for The Holidays event will run from December 17th through the 31st and all adoptions will be 50% off.

The facility is at 900 25th Avenue NE in Great Falls. Click here to visit the website.