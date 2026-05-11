Coming up in Great Falls: 'Bark In The Park'

The Great Falls Animal Shelter invites the community to "Bark In The Park" on Saturday, May 23, 2026, during the Great Falls Voyagers game against the Idaho Falls Chukars.

Dogs attending the game must remain leashed and under control at all times. Vaccination records are not required.

Water and relief areas will be available throughout the evening to help everyone enjoy a safe and fun night at the ballpark.

Tickets must be bought in advance at the Great Falls Animal Shelter (1010 25th Avenue NE) for proceeds to benefit Every Paw Counts and the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter.

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. at Centene Stadium (1015 25th Street North) in Great Falls. General admission tickets are $12, and dogs get in free.

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