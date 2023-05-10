Coming up in Great Falls: 'Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive'

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, May 13, 2023, the National Association of Letter Carriers will once again participate in the “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.”

Each year on the second Saturday of May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from postal customers.

In our community, these donations go directly to the Great Falls Community Food Bank to provide food to people in and around Great Falls who need help.

"We have volunteers that go to the curb to pick it up. Last year, I didn't have one on my route and I just took it in the truck with me and in the bag with me so I was just constantly being weighed down. But I knew it was going to something good, so I did not mind it at all," said letter carrier Pidge McBroom.

"It's been a big drive for us for decades. This year especially it's a big one because the need has really exploded over the past 12, 13 months," said Shaun Tatarka, director of the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

Each year, the food drive collects tens of millions of pounds of food nationwide.

Sandra K. Fermo of the the Great Falls Community Food Bank said in a news release that the timing of this annual event is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

If you would like to help, just leave un-opened non-perishable food in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13th before 8 a.m., and your letter carrier or a Great Falls Community Food Bank volunteer will pick up your donation.

For more information, call the food bank at 406-452-9029, or click here to visit the website.

