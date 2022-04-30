Coming up: 'Job Jamboree' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls is growing, and there are businesses around the area that are searching for workers. Job Services Great Falls will host a “job jamboree” on May 4th to help people kick-start their careers and for employers to gain talent.

The event is free and open to everyone, and will feature scores of employers hoping to full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. There will also be workshops to help people create or update their resumes, and interview coaching.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Montana was at 2.7% in January 2022, and that number continues to drop, hitting 2.3% last month. As more people moving to the Great Falls area, that means more opportunity for employers.

Jolene Schalper of the Great Falls Development Authority said, "We have people that are gravitating to the Great Falls area, largely due to our quality of life and our cost of living. We have a higher quality of life with a lower cost of living than many other places in the state and definitely the nation, and so they're starting to see Great Falls as that option for they can work from here, they can work remote, but also have that way of life."

But finding workers continues to be a challenge across the country, and with the upcoming job jamboree, employers will be on-site and ready to hire.

The GFDA says the number of people moving to the area will be a major factor in the job market.

"We really hope that we have more people moving here," Schalper said. "Because right now, we have a lot more jobs than people, so we definitely need more people. It's really interesting, we'll see more people shifting around in jobs, we'll see people choosing to work in different areas.

She continued, "One of the things that Covid has caused is this opportunity for people to be able to work remote and from home, and many people that were working two or three jobs are now only working one job. There's been a definite squeeze on our economy and on our job market, but over the course of this year, you're going to see more people moving in. You're going to see more people shifting around, and then you're also going to see changes in the types of jobs, you know automation to some degree is going to be necessary for companies at all levels. So you'll be seeing some changes, but welcome changes."

The Job Jamboree will be at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue) on Wednesday, May 4th, from 3pm-6pm. For more information, call Job Service at 406-791-5800.



TRENDING ARTICLES

