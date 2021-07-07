Coming up: Lions Family Fun Fest

GREAT FALLS — The annual Lions Family Fun Fest will be on Saturday, July 10th at Lions Park (2701 10th Avenue South).

The Fun Fest, hosted by the Great Falls Lions Club and Great Falls Park & Recreation Department, will feature a carnival, face painting, balloon tying, bounce houses, prizes, and more for everyone to enjoy.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and food vendors will also be available.

Ronda Wiggers, one of the organizers, says there will be many new carnival games and prizes - including 18 bikes to give away. The new bookmobile will also be there, and there will be a special area for toddlers.

Organizers are asking for volunteers to help with the event - Great Falls Public Schools posted on Facebook: "Hey need your help! If you can give 2-4 hours to volunteer, please call Ronda at 899-5659 to give a little time to make it extra special for all ages!"

Here is video from the 2018 Fun Fest:

