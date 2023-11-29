Coming up: 'Little Shop Of Horrors' at CMR High School

GREAT FALLS — The drama department at CMR High School will perform "Little Shop Of Horrors" in the coming days. In the video above, reporter McKenna Holman talks with some of the stars of the show - including a man-eating plant!

“We watched this play last year and it was just like such a fun play [and] so energetic, and I was like I really want to be in it,” said Keira Patterson, a drama student at CMR playing the lead role of Audrey. “I love acting and super excited that I got it because our cast is just like amazing; everyone's so passionate about the play and so involved and we're all just like having lots of fun and doing really good work.”

The students have been rehearsing the musical for several months and are excited to finally show off their hard work on opening night.

Kohle Schlehr, a CMR drama student, will be puppeteering the man-eating plant “Audrey 2.”

“It’s been really well, and the cast is phenomenal. I just couldn't ask for a better cast or director,” said Schlehr.

“It’s a musical. It’s so much fun. It's so energetic. All the songs are super upbeat, and you can catch on and sing along to [them] and it's just such a good story line, like every second that's on stage, you're just going to fall in love with all the characters and all the songs and all the ideas and stories behind everyone,” said Patterson.

Performances will be:



November 30: 7:30 pm

December 1: 7:30 pm

December 2: 2 pm

December 7, 8, 9: 7:30 pm

Tickets are $10 at the door of the Bill Williamson Auditorium at CMR. For more information, call 406-268-6117.