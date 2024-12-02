Coming up: Memorial Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

GREAT FALLS — For the last 48 years, the Community Beautification Association has lit up Broadwater Overlook Park in Great Falls for the annual Memorial Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

This year, the torch passed to NeighborWorks Great Falls.

The ceremony is free and open to all, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Broadwater Overlook Park (Flag Hill) on Sunday, December 8.

Before the tree lights are turned on, the names of those who have passed are read.



There will also be hot chocolate and music by the Great Falls Catholic Schools Choirs.

NorthWestern Energy and Boy Scout Troop 1014 were instrumental in hanging the lights up for all to enjoy.

Video from 2023:

Association flips the switch on Christmas display

To be put on the mailing list to receive information on how to submit a name for the memorial next year, call 406-761-5861.