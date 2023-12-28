Coming up: Model Railroad Fun Run in Great Falls

Watch Now
In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with Dean Zook about the model train display and upcoming 'fun run.'

Come enjoy a large Model Railroad Fun Run on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from noon until 4pm. It will be at the Great Falls Railroad Museum at the fairgrounds at Montana ExpoPark.

There will be a 'fun run' of the two model train layouts.

You can bring your own trains and run them on the big layout, or you can run club member’s trains.

For more information, contact Charles Stewart at mtraillayer@gmail.com.

