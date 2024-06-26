Coming Up: Movie In The Park (July 12)

NOTE: The event was originally scheduled for June 28, but has been re-scheduled due to the possibility of bad weather on that day.

Come enjoy a free Movie In The Park on Friday, July 12, 2024, at Gibson Park.

The movie this time is "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," the fifth film in the supernatural comedy "Ghostbusters" franchise.

From the movie website:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie will begin a little before 9:30 pm (as soon as it is dark enough) near the bandshell in Gibson Park.

The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

The family-friendly event will also include fun activities including face painting (7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.).

There will be snacks available for purchase at the Snack Shack.

SATURDAY JULY 13: Come enjoy Hobson Fun Day from 7am until noon at 2526 Stockfarm Road in Moccasin. 7:00am fun run/walk, breakfast by the Hobson Fire Dept fire hall from 7am-10am, soap box derby, parade with the Shriners, antique tractors and cars, craft and food vendors, petting zoo, dunking booth, 50/50, corn hole tournament, splash party at the Hobson pool, topped with a street dance outside of Tall Boys tavern from 8:00- 12:00 featuring Sightliners with Hallie Allen from Lewistown. For more information, call Faith Rice at 406-350-2952 or click here.

SATURDAY JULY 13: There will be a Weed Whacker Rodeo from 8:30am until 1:30pm near Sun Canyon Lodge. Volunteers are needed for this 26th annual event. Join us for a morning of pulling weeds, followed by BBQ lunch and a prize drawing. Volunteers should arrive and sign in by 8:30. We'll have a weed pull demonstration and bear safety talk. Bring a group or come alone - this is a great place to make new friends. Located at the Beaver Creek Camp Picnic Area, just past Sun Canyon Lodge. For more information call Tracy Wendt at 406-214-2868 or click here.

SATURDAY JULY 20: The town of Cascade will host its annual Splash-a-Roo Pool Fundraiser. The annual event raises money to help with the cost of maintaining the pool to keep it safe for families to enjoy. Activities will include food trucks, dunk tank, carnival, chili cook-off, live music, and more. For more information, contact Teresa at 541-730-9016 (text messaging is preferred) or click here.