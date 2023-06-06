Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Coming up: 'Music In The Park'

'Music In The Park'
'Music In The Park'
'Music In The Park'
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 17:34:43-04

Gibson Park will host Music In The Park from noon until 9pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

There will live music, dancing, and activities for the whole family.

Organizers say this is a free, public, family-friendly event that will feature feature artists and bands from around the state, including rock, country, and electronic music.

Music starts at 1pm.

For more information, call Jonah at 406-468-5596 or click here.

Click here to see more upcoming events in and around Great Falls.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!