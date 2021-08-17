Coming up: "Music On The Mo" in Great Falls

Music On The Mo will be held on Wednesday, August 18, in Great Falls. The event will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Gibson Park.
There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.
Destination Downtown Great Falls says: "We are getting excited for next week! Letter B will be playing some awesome tunes, and we will have some really good food vendors, Pigasus will be joining us for the first time from Ft. Benton, Greystone with acai bowls, lemonade and coffee, Pink Ribbon Treats, Nourish and a few more to come! Craft vendors will be set up as well, mark your calendars!"