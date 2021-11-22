Coming up: Parade Of Lights and Christmas Stroll

GREAT FALLS — Two cherished holiday traditions will return to downtown Great Falls in several weeks, with the theme this year of "All is Merry and Bright."

The 27th annual Parade Of Lights will be on Saturday, November 27, starting at 6 p.m. The parade ends in front of the Civic Center and culminates with the lighting of a giant Christmas tree.

The parade will stage near 8th Street on Central Avenue, and then head straight down to the Civic Center.

If you would like to register a float, you can contact kellie@downtowngreatfalls.net, or visit the Event page for more information.

And on Friday, December 3, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., downtown Great Falls will host 38th annual Christmas Stroll along Central Avenue.

The Facebook page for the Stroll says: "Come enjoy family activities, food vendors, Santa, and much more. Bring the whole family to enjoy the holiday season. This year's Christmas Stroll Button is designed by Sheree Nelson and will be on sale at various locations downtown soon - stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the Stroll date!"

Both events were canceled last year due to COVID restrictions.

Here is video from the 2018 Parade Of Lights:

