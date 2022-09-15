Coming up: PARK(ing) Day in Great Falls

On Friday, September 16, 2022, Downtown Great Falls will temporarily transform a parking space into a public park and social gathering space to celebrate the ninth annual PARK(ing) Day.

The space will be on the north side of the 700 block of Central Avenue. - the block where City Bar is located, and across the street from My Viola Floral Studio.

Work on the "park" is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m., and people can enjoy the space from about 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Great Falls Business Improvement District said in a news release:

Built with a bit of whimsy, part creative process, it calls attention to the fact that we need more open, public, green space downtown. PARK(ing) Day is meant to create an interesting public space in our downtown. The event has the unique ability to reach people, to cut through the thickets of verbal chatter and visual clutter and to propose – lightly and perhaps with a wink – that change and growth is a good thing.

Steve Tilleraas of Tilleraas Landscape & Nursery is designing the space and providing the materials. People are urged to stop by, see it, and hang out for a time.

Kellie Pierce of the BID, said, “The response each year has been fantastic ~ people enjoy having a unique green space outside. Being able to reimagine spaces downtown is exciting. We really want folks to come down and join in the fun this year!”



