Coming up: 'Peak To Peak' 5K Fun Run

GREAT FALLS — The Peak Health & Wellness Center in Great Falls will host a Peak-to-Peak 5K Fun Run on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

This free, family-friendly 5K will begin at the Peak Health & Wellness Center and follow trails to finish at the Peak West Bank Landing.

At the finish line there will be prizes and refreshments.

Register for free at the front desk at either Peak GF location by noon on Thursday, July 20. Click here for more information.



