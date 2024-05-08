Coming up: Preservation and Legacy Awards in Great Falls

The Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (HPAC) and The History Museum will host an award ceremony for the 2024 Preservation and Legacy Awards.

The 2024 award reception will be at the Celtic Cowboy Dark Horse Hall (116 First Avenue South) on Saturday, May 11, at 1:00 PM.

The Preservation Awards will celebrate the Civic Center Façade Restoration and the O'Haire Motor Inn "Retrovation."

The event is free and open to all, and will feature refreshments and presentations.

For more information, contact Samantha Long at 406-455-8550, slong@greatfallsmt.net; or Kristi Scott at 406-452-3462, kscott@greatfallshistorymuseum.org.



A news release provides the following background: