Coming up: public meeting for Great Falls transportation study

GREAT FALLS — On Monday, September 27, you have an opportunity to learn about the results of a new Great Falls transportation study.

At 6:30 p.m., a meeting will be held at the Great Falls Civic Center to see a presentation of the results of a draft North Great Falls Sub-Area Transportation Study.

Public comment from the meeting will be used to adjust the plan if needed and then it will be sent to City Commission for final approval.

The study looked at how to make transportation better and safer in the area between 43rd Avenue NE, 6th Street NW, and Bootlegger Trail.

"Ultimately, our recommendations were for a series of projects to do that. Then, we also got into various ways the city of Great Falls and their partners could look to fund the construction of those projects in the future,” said project manager D.J. Clark.

If you can’t go to the meeting, you can watch it via the project Facebook page .

Click here to view the plan (PDF).