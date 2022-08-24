Coming up: Luminaria Walk along the River's Edge Trail

The annual Luminaria Walk along the River's Edge Trail will be on Friday, August 26, from 7 pm to 11 pm. There is no cost to participate.

The River's Edge Trail website states: "In 1993 the Luminaria Walk began with 200 Luminarias lighting the trail near the caboose as the first annual Luminaria Walk sponsored by the River’s Edge Trail. Today the goal of the Luminaria Walk remains the same, to celebrate the world-class trail we have here in Great Falls, Montana."

Great Falls Park & Recreation Department said in a Facebook post: "Come stroll the trail while enjoying music, supporting vendors, and seeing more than one thousand hand-decorated paper bags lit with tea lights that will line the trail on a loop from Gibson Park to West via Central Ave Bridge, West Bank Park over the 10th Street bridge."

Folks can start walking anywhere from Gibson Park to West Bank Park or start on the newly-opened 10th Street bridge and walk any distance. The band SuperSport will be taking the stage at the Skate Park starting at 7:00 p.m.

Since this is not a fundraiser for any organization, organizers encourage community groups, families, and food trucks to sell their items. They keep 100% of their proceeds. They are also looking for musicians to line the trail with their cases open to collect tips. If you would like to be involved or volunteer, contact beckynmt@gmail.com or call 406-899-8642.



