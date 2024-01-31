Coming up: Roller Derby Boot Camp

Roller derby is back in Great Falls and the community has an opportunity to join with the Electric City Roller Derby boot camp that will be starting up in February.

Casie “Slim” Steinert, long-time member of the original league, said joining the roller derby team was one of the best decisions she’s made: “You can put in what you want and get out what you want,” said Steinert. “The purpose of the boot camp is to give you an opportunity to get all those skating skills and learn all the things that you need to play safely. We don't let people do things that are going to get them hurt.”

The boot camp will be every Friday in February at the Wheels Of Thunder skating rink at 6pm; the rink is at 1609 12th Avenue North.

“It’s a rush, and I just feel like I have so much energy and I can't stop really, and I have so much adrenaline,” said Grant Demuth.

“It’s exhilarating,” said Roxanne Gray. “It is empowering, it lets you know that you can do things that you didn't think that you could do beforehand.”

MTN News

Anyone and everyone is encouraged to attend the boot camp. They will teach you to skate, if you don’t know how.

“Anybody who is eighteen and over can join our league; we’re gender neutral, and we would love to have everybody come out,” Steinert said.

The members of the roller derby team said they are a very welcoming community of people who uplift and encourage one another every time they skate together and that’s it’s something everyone should be a part of.

“Just showing up with zero skate skills, I wasn't very fit at the time and just knowing that I was going to have to put in a lot of work to get where I needed to be,” Gray said. “I never felt like there wasn't a place for me. It was always very inclusive and empowering, and that's what's kept me coming back, is the people I skate with.”

“It’s also been like a way to express myself because I know people sometimes think that people who roller skate or rollerblade might be a little weird, which they aren’t really wrong,” said Demuth. “It’s been a way to express myself.”

There is a one-time fee of $60 that covers all five Fridays in February for the boot camp. For more information, click here.

