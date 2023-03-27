Coming up: Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser for Scottish Rite clinic

The Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic will host a Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The event will feature a silent auction and a $3,000 travel raffle drawing.

The dinner will run from 5pm until 8 pm. at 1304 13th Street South.

The Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic provides speech, language, and feeding evaluations and therapy to preschool children at no cost to the family.

Dinner tickets are $15, children age 6 and under are free. Travel raffle tickets are $20. Dinner and raffle tickets can be bought at the door or by calling 406-727-1088.

For more information call 406-788-2916, or click here to visit the website.

VIDEO FROM 2022:

