Coming up: Summer Library Bash

The Great Falls Public Library will host a “Summer Library Bash” on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 3pm until 6pm.

There will be food trucks, games, activities, live music from Clint Reimann, and more.

Keynote speaker and best-selling author Jamie Ford will give a presentation about the benefits of community libraries.

The event is free and open to all in Library Park (directly behind the library at 301 Second Avenue North.



If you would like more information, click here, or call the library at 406-453-0349.

For a list of more upcoming events at the library, click here.