Coming up: the 2023 Montana State Fair in Great Falls

Posted at 9:51 AM, Jul 14, 2023
The Montana State Fair in Great Falls will begin on Friday, July 28, and run through Saturday, August 5.

Here are the headliner acts scheduled to perform:

  • Chris Janson: Sunday, July 30
  • Toby Mac: Monday, July 31
  • Josh Turner: Tuesday, August 1
  • Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Wednesday, August 2
  • The Commodores: Friday, August 4
  • AWOLNation: Saturday, August 5

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; competitive exhibits for Ag producers, artists, and others; craft and art vendors; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; and of course "fair food."

Horse Races

  • July 15 & 16, Post Time 1 pm
  • July 22 & 23, Post Time 1 pm
  • July 29 & 30 Post Time 1 pm

Fair Hours

  • Friday, July 28th - 5pm to Midnight
  • Weekends - Noon to Midnight
  • Weekdays - Noon to 11 pm

Fair Gate Admission Cost

  • Adults: 18 to 59 - $9
  • Children: 5 and under are free
  • Lunch Special: $6 (Available Monday through Friday between the hours of 11 am to 2 pm)
  • Seniors: 60 and older -  $6
  • Youth: 6 to 17 - $6

Parking

  • Limited complimentary FREE parking via the NorthWest Bypass entrance.

Montana State Fair 10-Pack Bonus Buy

  • $60 for 10 fair gate admission tickets (must be purchased in increments of 10)
  • On-sale until July 28th at 6 pm.

Pre-Sale Carnival Wristbands

  • PRE-SALE Carnival Wristbands are $25 each to ride either Noon to 5 pm or 6 pm to Midnight
  • Purchase at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena Box Office. On-sale until July 28th at 6pm

For more information, click here to visit the event website.

