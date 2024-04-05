Coming up: the 2024 Ice Breaker Road Race in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The annual Ice Breaker race will be held in Great Falls on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

The five-mile race offers a competitive format, with three-mile and one-mile runs offering both a competitive and recreational format.

Erica McNamee, Great Falls Recreation Manager, said “We currently have about 1,000 participants registered and we are anticipating a great deal more. We are looking forward to some great weather, the fun family atmosphere, and the start of our summer season.“

All participants are provided a long-sleeved T-shirt and a specially-designed race bib, and awarded a finisher medal.



Registration ranges from $22 for adults to $15 for people 10 years old and under.

The race has been named one of the top 100 road races in the country by Runner’s World Magazine, and attracts an average of 3,600 participants each year.

For more information, click here to visit the website, or call 406-771-1265.