Coming up: the Parade Of Lights and Christmas Stroll

The Downtown Great Falls Parade of Lights will be on Saturday, November 26th. This year's theme is "Rudolph's Christmas Forest."

The parade ends in front of the Civic Center and culminates with the lighting of a giant Christmas tree.

The parade will stage near 8th Street on Central Avenue, and then head straight down to the Civic Center.

Here is video from the 2018 parade:



The annual Christmas Stroll will be on Friday, December 2nd, from 5pm until 9pm. The event along Central Avenue features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more.

Among the highlights will be the Polar Plunge - featuring brave teams who jump into a frigid pool to raise money to benefit Special Olympics Montana. The plunge will begin at 7pm at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street.

Christmas Stroll buttons are available for $5 each; buying a button enters you into a drawing for several prizes.

Buttons are available at the following businesses: Candy Masterpiece; City Bar; The Club Cigar; Dragonfly Dry Goods; The Wild Hare; First Interstate Bank (downtown); Kaufmans Menswear Centre; Mighty Mo Brewing Company; Montana Mosaic; My Viola Floral Studio; Pizazz; and Destination Downtown Great Falls



The artist for this year's button is Alyssa Clark.