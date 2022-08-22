Coming up: "Touch A Truck" in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — There will be a "touch a truck" event in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, August 27, 2022. It will be along Central Avenue, stretching from the 100 block to the 600 block, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The family-friendly event and fundraiser will allow kids of all ages to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them - fire trucks, farm and construction machinery, police vehicles, and more.

Last summer's event drew hundreds of people, and the organizers of this year's event said they plan to make this year bigger and better.

This year will also feature a "sensory-friendly quiet hour" from 9am-10am that will be siren-free.

In addition to the trucks and vehicles, there will also be food truck vendors at the event.

Admission is free, but to get up close and personal with equipment and trucks you will need to buy a wristband: wristbands are one for $5, two for $8, and three for $10.

If people bring one of the following "back to school" item to donate, they will receive one free wristband per family: dry-erase markers; non-perishable snacks; sharpened pencils; laminating sheets; Kleenex; clear sheet covers; label sheets.

The event is being organized by the Junior League of Great Falls ; if you would like to volunteer to help with the event, click here . For more information, call 406-838-3441, or click here for the Event page.



Video from last year's event:

