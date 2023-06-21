Watch Now
Coming up: Youth Safety Event in Great Falls

Posted at 10:48 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 12:53:56-04

It will be at Paris Gibson Square Education Center (2400 Central Avenue).

Among the activities: Bike Safety Inspection, Bike Rodeo, Cyber Safety, and Car Seat Safety Checks.

Free lunch for 12 and under, $1.00 lunch for others, a chance to win a free bike, and other fun activities.

There is no charge to attend. For more information, contact Sue Peterson at suep0330@gmail.com.

