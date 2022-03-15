Watch
Commissioners consider updating "social host" ordinance to include marijuana

Posted at 7:40 PM, Mar 14, 2022
GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls City Commission will be reassessing an ordinance from 2009 called the Social Host.

In the original ordinance, law enforcement could issue fines to anyone caught distributing alcohol to minors at events or in a party setting.

Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Montana, commissioners will be re-evaluating the ordinance to include marijuana.

City Attorney Jeff Hindoien said, "I think at the time it was used as a tool (the original ordinance) for those who may have had to facilitate those situations where there was consumption of alcoholic beverages as minors.”

He added, “I think that it was among the conversation really just because with cannabis being legalized, it is now just as accessible as alcohol.”

