Commissioners reverse permit extension for Madison Food Park

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 27, 2026, reversed a decision granting Madison Food Park LLC a three-year extension on three special use permits, siding with an appeal filed by area resident Stacy Hermiller.

The action overturns a December 18, 2025, vote by the Cascade County Zoning Board of Adjustment, which had approved a 36-month extension for permits tied to Silver Falls Distillery, a cheese processing plant, and a VTM blending facility. The projects are located on agricultural-zoned property owned by Madison Food Park east of Great Falls.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Commissioners reverse permit extension for Madison Food Par

The permits were originally issued in 2019 and had received extensions between 2021 and 2023. In October 2025, Planning Director Michael Harris denied a fourth extension request, stating the permits had expired. Madison Food Park appealed, and the Zoning Board reversed Harris’ decision in December, granting the additional three years.

On January 14, 2026, Hermiller filed an appeal asking commissioners to fully reverse the ZBOA’s decision. She argued the permits had expired, zoning regulations were not being consistently enforced, and the property was tax delinquent at the time of the ZBOA vote.

County officials said property taxes totaling $4,418.02 were delinquent in December, though they were paid in full by February 13. The ZBOA did not have information about the delinquency when it approved the extension.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE



Planning staff also reported that Madison Food Park had not submitted verification that it met required conditions of approval for the permits, making the project ineligible for location conformance permits.

Based on the delinquent taxes, the department recommended commissioners reverse the extension for all three permits; commissioners ultimately voted to reverse the ZBOA’s decision on all three.

Three proponents spoke in favor of Hermiller’s appeal during the hearing, while one opponent spoke against it. Many of the supporters voiced concerns about potential impacts to nearby agricultural properties and rural character if the large-scale development moves forward.

Hermiller said her appeal focused on enforcement of zoning rules rather than opposition to the project itself.

“This wasn’t about any personal opinions about the project,” she said. “It was about whether the zoning regulations adopted by Cascade County were being enforced as written and applied consistently.”

Hermiller said she was satisfied with the commissioners’ decision and appreciated their review of the appeal.

The ruling leaves Madison Food Park without the previously granted 36-month extensions, meaning the company will need to pursue new special use permits if it wants to proceed.