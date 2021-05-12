CommUNITY Cleanup hailed as a success by organizers

GREAT FALLS — Last week, NeighborWorks Great Falls hosted its annual CommUNITY Cleanup, starting with a free community shred day sponsored by Montana Credit Union. More than 16,000 pounds of personal information was shredded and properly disposed.

NeighborWorks Great Falls said in a news release that 24 sites around Great Falls were cleaned up by 15 teams of volunteers, with the Malmstrom Air Force Base "Dirt Boyz" picking up rubbish along 56 miles of roads.

Vanessa Hayden of Vision Net said, “We care about the communities we live and work in so we’re always looking for opportunities to make our community better.” Vision Net’s team of volunteers spent several hours on Friday picking up debris along the River’s Edge Trail.

The event was sponsored by Vision Net, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana Credit Union, Republic Services, Burger Bunker, Wipfli, Electric City Coffee, Wheat Montana, and Speaking Socially.

Teams of volunteers from Vision Net, First Interstate Bank, Malmstrom AFB, PayneWest Insurance, Embark Credit Union, Wells Fargo, Lion’s Club, Neighborhood Councils 5 and 7, Black Eagle Civic Club, NeighborWorks Great Falls, City Public Works, and other volunteer teams participated in the CommUNITY Cleanup on.

Nine teams of businesses, volunteer groups, and Neighborhood Councils decided to postpone their cleanup efforts until later in May or early June due to the inclement weather.