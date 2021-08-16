GREAT FALLS — Shannon Newth talked with Great Falls Police Department Captain Doug Otto to get some insight into the types of calls they’ve been responding to this summer, promotions within the department, and volunteer opportunities.

Community Conversation with GFPD (August 16)

GFPD recently shared information about calls for service so far this year. As of August 5, 2021, members of GFPD have responded to 26,629 calls for service, compared to 28,345 during the same time frame in 2020. Here’s a breakdown of some of those calls:



778 Abandoned Vehicles

385 Hit & Run Crashes

277 Ambulance Assists

271 Parking Complaints

208 Auto Thefts

117 Barking Complaints

132 DUIs

93 Sex Offenses

6 Forgery

GFPD has a new leader, after Chief David Bowen retired earlier this year. Jeff Newton was promoted to the lead the department as chief. GFPD also recently promoted five other officers. Doug Otto was promoted to captain, Tony Munkres was promoted to Lieutenant, and Katie Cunningham, Derek Mahlum, and Josh Garner were promoted to Sergeant.