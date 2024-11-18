Community development license re-application required in Great Falls

The City of Great Falls announced on Monday, November 19, 2024, that it has updated its business license process to reflect recent code changes by the State of Montana.

Effective January 1, 2025, all current development or trades license holders in the City of Great Falls must reapply using the new application forms.

This can be done in person at the Planning & Community Development (PCD) office at #2 Park Drive South (Suite #112) in the Civic Center, or online by clicking here.

Current license holders have been sent a letter from the City giving notice of these changes.



Contractor License Verification: All Contractors will need to complete the Contractor License Verification Form providing Planning and Community Development with copies of their State Licensing. This includes professionals that currently hold a safety inspection certificate, home business zoning certificate, or non-resident vendor certificate. In addition, you will need to submit insurance and bond information prior to issuance.

Home Occupation Certificate: The City of Great Falls allows many people to conduct business out of their home for a nominal fee, as long as certain zoning requirements are met. Home Businesses must meet location and size requirements, as well as adhere to employee and vehicle limitations. Full zoning requirements are detailed in the application under the Home Occupations Certificate checklist for your reference. The following uses do not qualify as a home occupation: veterinary services, medical offices, animal boarding or grooming, barber, hair care, restaurant, vehicle repair, or any other similar high traffic generation activity. Contact PCD for more information.

Non-Resident Vendor Certificate: Business professionals and contractors located outside of City limits are required to obtain a non-resident vendor certificate to conduct business within City limits. This certificate can be renewed weekly or yearly. For more information, please see the Non-Resident Vendor Application.

Gas Fitter Individual License: The City of Great Falls only licenses individuals for gas fitter licenses. For this license a test is required to be completed at PCD prior to issuance. Reach out to PCD for more information and next steps.

Telecommunication Towers: Telecommunication Towers must obtain a Telecommunications License and a building permit. This license is required for all providers and contractors providing telecommunication services. Building and Zoning reviews occur concurrently during the review process. Building plans need to be engineered with a registered Montana State design professional. Contact PCD for more information.

For more information, click here to visit the website, or call 406-455-8430; office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.