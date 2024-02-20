Community Events in Great Falls

We do our best to keep you updated on events happening in our community, but we're not the only source of information. Several organizations and businesses host community events or list them regularly, and you're encouraged to check them periodically:



Great Falls Public Library: website

Paris Gibson Square: website

The Newberry: website

Mansfield Theatre: website

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: website

The History Museum: website

KGPR - The Electron: website

Montana ExpoPark: website

Lively Times: website

Children's Museum of Montana: website

Click here to see the KRTV Community Events Calendar.