Community health survey available for Cascade County residents

GREAT FALLS — A new survey aims to help make Cascade County a healthier place to live. It’s a partnership between the City-County Health Department, United Way of Cascade County, and healthcare organizations. The survey is done every three years to find out what health issues people are concerned about.

Lacey Hallett, UWCC spokesperson, explained, "That health assessment helps us derive what's called a Community Health Improvement Plan. That helps distinguish going forward what areas of concern we should be addressing, it helps us build a long-term work plan so we can actually measure the results and outcomes.

The CCHD website states: "City County Health Department has joined with area health partners to survey community members about their health. Please take a few minutes to fill out the survey, and you will be entered to win a $200 gift card! We appreciate this feedback as it will help guide health plans in Cascade County for the next three years."