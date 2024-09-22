Community honors Arlyne 'Bridge Lady' Reichert

GREAT FALLS — Arlyne Reichert passed away on May 3rd, leaving behind a one-of-a-kind life. In 1972, she was a delegate to Montana’s Constitutional Convention. She worked at the McLaughlin Research Institute for 23 years. In 2022, she received the Heritage Keeper Award. On September 21st, she was remembered as all that, and as a friend.

“Welcome to this celebration of my mother's life,” said Robert Reichert to a crowd gathered on the south side of the 10th Street Bridge on Saturday, September 21, 2024, to celebrate Arlyne.

Friends and family all came out to the historic bridge to remember the remarkable woman.

When Arlene died, she made it very clear that she did not want to be eulogized and wanted there to be a celebration of her life. On a sunny Saturday afternoon, she got what she asked for.



“She became affectionately known as the Bridge Lady, leading efforts to raise millions of dollars for the restoration of this bridge.” said Arlyne’s daughter Cheryl Reichert.

Arlyne was someone who cared about everyone. Success to her was watching those around her succeed as well.

“Arlene was a leader. It was like it was born in her,” said Irv Weissman, a friend of Arlyne and the Reichert family.

The family spoke, and then the microphone was offered to anyone who wanted to speak.

MTN Arlyne Reichert

The memorable stories started and kept going, with people sharing all their unique perspectives on how Arlyne affected them and their lives.

“All of us…felt like Arlyne was our best friend,” said Larry Anderson, another friend to Arlyne.

“What I remember most about Arlyne is how much she loved the McLaughlin Research Institute,” said Renee Reijo Pera, the CEO of the McLaughlin Research Institute in Great Falls. “And what I was most grateful for is the moment I accepted the position she loved me too.”

Memorialized through the bridge, Arlyne’s love of her family, friends, and state will be felt for years to come.

More information about her life can be found here. Her obituary can be found here.