Community pays tribute to retired firefighter Michael Kuntz

Firefighters, police officers, medical personnel, and community members turned out on Friday, September 30, 2022, to honor Michael Thomas Kuntz. A solemn procession through the streets of Great Falls led to the Civic Center for a public memorial service.

Kuntz passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, following a three-year battle with cancer, at the age of 49.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said that Kuntz's positive attitude and work ethic were legendary among firefighters across the state: "Mike was well known for being one of the most positive, hardworking and uplifting people to be around."

The obituary for Kuntz states: "Mike embraced his true passion and began his 18-year career with Great Fall Fire Rescue. With his ability to connect with any person, from any walk of life, along with his caring nature, he was destined to be successful. Mike loved his time as a fire fighter and excelled at every position he held, climbing through the ranks quickly and retiring as Captain."

MTN News Mike Kuntz

Mike is survived by his wife, Donelle Kuntz; children, Taylor and Tia; grandchildren, Hudson, Tatum, and Wren; mother, Nancy Howell; sister, Sheri Yeager; mother-in-law, Lorrie Hardy (George Fultz); grandparents-in-law, Don and Sharon Howarth; godchildren, Hannah and Jace Pimperton; stepmother, Shirice Ivers; step-siblings, and many dearly loved uncles, aunts, and cousins, extended family and friends.