Community rallies for Boys & Girls Club at Eagle Falls golf fundraiser

On June 21st, 2024, the Eagle Falls Golf Course in Great Falls was buzzing with activity as golfers from across the community came together for a special cause: raising money for the Boys & Girls Club in Great Falls. The charity golf tournament, which saw an impressive turnout, was organized to support the valuable programs provided by the Boys and Girls Club, benefiting young people in the area.

Dozens of four-person teams showed up to play a round of golf, including a team from KRTV. Heath Hegem, Tim McGonigal, Ryan Gamboa, and James Rolin all played on behalf of the the news station.

While the organizers acknowledge that things were off to a bit of a rough start due to our recent rainy weather, the game day proved to be full of sunshine and happy golfers raising money for a good cause.

The event was a testament to the community's generosity and spirit, with participants of all skill levels hitting the greens to contribute to the fundraiser.

A representative from Eagle Falls Golf Course expressed heartfelt gratitude for the efforts of the event's organizers and volunteers.

"And her volunteers, the Boys and Girls Club, will give her a round of applause. Guys, she deserves it. It was kind of a rough couple weeks leading up, but you know what? We pulled it off. So I want to extend our thanks to her and her team," said the representative, acknowledging the dedication that went into making the event a success despite the challenges.



Participants echoed this sentiment, praising the well-organized event and the opportunity to support such an important cause.

"It's been an amazing day out here. The weather's perfect, and it's great to see so many people come together for such an important cause. The Boys and Girls Club does incredible work, and we're happy to support them," shared one enthusiastic golfer.

The money raised from the tournament will directly benefit the Boys & Girls Club's various programs, which provide essential resources and opportunities for the youth in the community.

From educational support to recreational activities, the Boys & Girls Club plays a critical role in helping young people thrive and succeed.

As the day concluded, the sense of accomplishment and community spirit was palpable. The fundraiser highlighted the positive impact that can be achieved when the community comes together for a common goal.

For those interested in supporting the Boys & Girls Club, additional information can be found on their website.