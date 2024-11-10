Community rallies to support assault victim Jake Kraus

While Jake Kraus continues to recover from a brutal assault in September, friends and family gathered for a benefit event for him on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Black Eagle Community Center.

Kraus was assaulted in downtown Great Falls on September 8th by two young adults and a juvenile. After nearly a month at Benefis Health System, he was transferred to Craig Hospital in Denver which specializes in traumatic brain injury rehabilitation.

While insurance covers much of his treatment, travel costs and out-of-pocket expenses have added up for Jake and his wife Chrissy, who has had to miss weeks of work to care for her husband and 4-year old son Amari.

Jake will soon transfer to another facility in Nebraska for further care.

"He's making progress every day. He still has very slow processing. Like he can't read directions and then build something. I had him try to build a race car track with my son, a Hot Wheels track, and he couldn't do it," Chrissy said. "He can't cook. He can't be left alone still, but he can walk and he can carry on a conversation, which is a blessing considering the new imaging they got; there is more catastrophic (damage) than what Benefis imaging showed."

The benefit dinner, organized in part by Chrissy's friend Destany Swan, will help relieve some of the burden on the family.

“The extent of his injury and what the family needs isn't just temporary. It's going to be a very long road and even lifelong," Swan told MTN. "That's why it's so necessary to support them, and that's why I've worked so hard for this.”

There is a GoFundMe where people can donate if they weren't able to attend the fundraiser - click here if you would like to help.



SUSPECTS CHARGED

Ethanel Philip Pherigo, 19 years old, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of robbery, as surveillance video of the attack allegedly shows Pherigo going through the victim’s pockets. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in an arraignment hearing earlier this month, and has a trial date set for January 27, 2025.

Shaun Anthony Deberry, also 19, appeared in court on Thursday, October 17, for arraignment. He has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted. Deberry pleaded not guilty, and has a trial date set for February 10, 2025.

The third suspect, 14-year old Jesse James Edwards, Jr., has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted deliberate homicide, and one count of aggravated assault.

