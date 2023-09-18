'Constitution Week' rally in Great Falls

The community of Great Falls has hosted a rally for Constitution Day for several years to recognize the significance of the United States Constitution.

On September 17, 1787, the signing of the document took place at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.

Constitution Week is from September 17-21.

On Sunday, people met outside the Cascade County Courthouse to talk about the Constitution, the preamble, and the Bill of Rights.

The attendees were given flags, sang traditional American songs such as "God Bless The USA," and celebrated our country.

The main focus of this year's rally was to recognize the First Amendment and celebrate our freedom of speech, press and religion.