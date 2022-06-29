Couple challenges ban on marijuana sales in Great Falls city limits

GREAT FALLS — Janelle and Dale Yatsko filed a lawsuit this week against the City of Great Falls, challenging the city's ban on adult use marijuana dispensaries in city limits. The couple has operated Green Creek Dispensary outside city limits in Cascade County for 14 years, and filed suit in the Eighth Judicial District Court asking for an injunction against the City’s policy. Click here to read the lawsuit document (PDF).



