GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has received numerous reports of a cow and calf moose making their way through Great Falls on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

FWP asks that people give them plenty of space and allow them to leave the area on their own, noting that moose are extremely intolerant of heat, and easily injured if chased in hot weather.

Moose occasionally wander into populated areas, and their large size and unique appearance can cause crowds to gather. However, moose can be unpredictable and aggressive, so wildlife experts advise keeping your distance.

The Montana Field Guide says : "Coat dark brown to black; large overhanging snout; pendant 'bell' under throat; antlers massive and flat; tail short; bulls (largest antlered animals in the world) weigh 800 to 1,200 lbs. cows 600 to 800 lbs. Usually solitary but may congregate during rut or on excellent winter range; at home in water, may submerge for 3 to 4 minutes, or swim for miles; cows very protective of calves."

Mark Heims snapped these two photos along 57th Street by Malmstrom Air Force Base on the east side of Great Falls.



